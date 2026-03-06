Intel warns of Khalistani plot to trigger mass murders

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The resetting of ties between Canada and India has left the Khalistan elements largely frustrated, with Indian agencies warning of a fresh round of aggression.

The murder of 45-year old social media influencer of Punjabi origin, Nancy Grewal, is a clear sign that the Khalistani elements are getting even more aggressive. Grewal had said in a video posted on February 22 that she respects only the original Khalistan and that she hates those who disrespect the Indian flag.

Grewal, who had been a critic of violence and abuse against women by the Khalistani elements, was tragically killed in a stabbing incident in Canada on March 3.

She very often criticised the likes of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who heads the terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The Canadian police have yet to reveal the motive behind the killing. Indian agencies, however, believe that this murder could be linked to Grewal’s criticism of the Khalistani elements, such as Pannun.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the likes of Pannun, who are rattled by the resetting of ties between India and Canada, are planning on undertaking violence in various parts of Canada and the UK.

Pannun has been instructing these elements to indulge in violence and target more Indians living abroad. He feels that this would send a message to the Indian as well as the Canadian government not to meddle in their affairs.

The Khalistan elements have drawn up a hit-list of several persons both in India and abroad and are attempting to target them. The plan is not to undertake one-off hits, but to ensure that the killings turn into a wave.

Intelligence agencies have also picked up intercepts whereby the Khalistanis living abroad have been reaching out to their gangster network in Punjab to undertake these killings.

Another official explained that mass killings, particularly those involving influential persons is what the Khalistan elements are planning. Such acts are more chilling in nature and are aimed at sending across the message to the establishment, the official said.

In the past several months, multiple attempts have been made to revive the Khalistan movement in Punjab. The various drones that are being flown into Punjab from Pakistan are aimed at supplying arms and ammunition. Many consignments have been flown in with narcotics, and the proceeds from the sale are meant to raise funds for the movement, the official also added.

However, owing to high security along the border areas, attempts to revive the movement have failed in Punjab. Even the youth do not subscribe to the movement, and hence, there is no traction that is taking place, officials said.

Now that India and Canada are on the same page and recognise the Khalistan issue as an internal and external threat, these elements are getting extremely frustrated. Both nations have agreed to cooperate on multiple fronts, which also includes security.

Another official said that the Khalistan elements have decided to spread panic and fear, and hence are plotting mass murders of both common and prominent personalities, both in Punjab as well as abroad. The official added that the intention is to send a message to both countries that the consequences would be grave if there is any interference in their activities.

