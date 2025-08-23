Insulting women is a tradition in Congress: Vishvas Sarang

Bhopal, Aug 23 (IANS) Controversial remarks made by the Congress leaders have once again ignited political tensions in Madhya Pradesh. State Minister Vishvas Sarang launched a scathing attack on the Congress, particularly targeting Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Congress leader Yashwant Gurjar for their recent statements.

Sarang accused the Congress of consistently disrespecting women, Hinduism, and Sanatan culture. Responding to Umang Singhar's comments, he said: "This reflects Congress’ frustration. The public has completely rejected them. In a democracy, the judiciary, executive, and legislature each have their boundaries, but Congress leaders try to pressure and insult bureaucrats to regain political ground.”

Meanwhile, Yashwant Gurjar’s remarks on the 'Ladli Behna' scheme sparked widespread outrage, leading to fierce protests by BJP Mahila Morcha on the streets.

Sarang stated: “Insulting women has been a part of Congress's tradition. Do they even know how to respect women? The saddest part is that the party is still controlled by Sonia Gandhi. Despite this, Congress leaders continue to insult women publicly—there’s nothing more unfortunate. Where is Priyanka Gandhi now, who once gave the slogan ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’? Congress leaders must publicly apologise.”

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has once again stirred a political storm with his sharp and controversial remarks, this time targeting the Chhindwara Collector, the top district official.

Accusing the officer of acting as an agent of the ruling BJP, Singhar went to the extent of saying: "The Collector is so timid that he has become a slave of the BJP. If he is their slave, then he should wear the underwear of BJP and RSS." Singhar had also said that bureaucrats are supposed to serve the people, not act like servants of a political party.

He came under sharp attack from the BJP.

Sarang further accused the Congress of running a campaign against Hinduism and Sanatan values.

“Wherever Congress exists, Sanatan culture is insulted. It is their old habit to disrespect Hindu deities and religious sites. This party, raised on foreign ideals, will continue such actions, but Sanatan culture will never be tarnished by their false propaganda,” Sarang added.

