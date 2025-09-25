Instead of sowing caste discord Karnataka govt must focus on development: BJP

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday criticised the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey undertaken by the Karnataka government from Monday and asked the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led state to focus on development instead of the confusing caste survey.

Speaking to the media at the party's state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra urged the government to focus on the development of Karnataka instead of creating confusion in the name of caste census.

"The Congress-led government has not spent even a fraction of the allocated funds for various commissions," B.Y. Vijayendra alleged.

"For the Kantharaju Commission, they spent Rs 150–160 crore to prepare the caste census and then discarded the report as old. Now they are spending Rs 500–600 crore to conduct a fresh caste census, only to create confusion in the state. They did the same in the case of the retired Justice Nagamohan Das report," B.Y. Vijayendra claimed.

"The Congress party has come to power by spreading misinformation about the previous BJP led government," B.Y. Vijayendra said in response to a question.

B.Y. Vijayendra criticised the state government and accused it of creating confusion instead of enabling development.

"When people start demanding development, they create caste-based confusion. How many times has the Chief Minister said that the Cabinet will take a decision on the Kantharaju Commission's caste census report? This government has the intent to create confusion. Instead of sowing the seeds of caste discord that aim to divide Hindu society, the government should focus on development," Vijayendra stressed.

Vijayendra also criticized the state government for failing to repair potholes on roads in Bengaluru and across other districts. "Officials have gone around counting potholes, but no action has been taken. Deadlines have been set multiple times, yet this government has still failed to fill them," he said.

He added that on Wednesday, the BJP staged a one-hour road blockade across the state to highlight the issue and to alert the government about the state of the roads.

"The state government must now wake up, stop making empty speeches, and focus on development work. The Congress government is tarnishing Bengaluru’s honour and reputation. Potholes should be repaired immediately to preserve Bengaluru’s dignity," he urged.

--IANS

mka/rad