‘Instagram and Facebook are new alcohol’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM Modi

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a massive rally in Bihar’s Purnia on Thursday, accusing him of distracting the nation’s youth by providing them cheap data, (by calling it ‘addiction of the 21st century’), instead of providing employment.

Addressing a large crowd, LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi had replaced real opportunities with virtual engagement.

“Your Prime Minister came here and told you he has given you the intoxication of the 21st century. What used to happen earlier through alcohol or drugs, now happens through Instagram and Facebook. Youth keep watching reels 24 hours a day,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

He asked the crowd pointedly, “How much money have you earned from Instagram, Facebook or making reels? Has any of that come into your pocket? You want jobs or Instagram?”

LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of snatching employment from Indian youth and handing it to China.

“He doesn’t tell you that he took away your employment and gave it to the youth of China. He made the youth of Bihar labourers,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi said that under PM Modi’s government, Bihar’s youth were forced to migrate for work while big industrialists reaped benefits.

He also criticised the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that his “remote control” was in PM Modi’s hands.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, where he appealed to young voters to “resist vote theft” and “protect the Constitution.”

He reiterated that the INDIA Bloc would focus on creating jobs, building universities, and reviving Bihar’s educational legacy with a world-class Nalanda University.

“We want to put money into your pockets, not in the pockets of billionaires,” LoP Rahul Gandhi added, saying the Mahagathbandhan’s government would be one for the poor, the backward, and the workers.

--IANS

sas/dan