INS Anjadip to be commissioned in Chennai on Friday, strengthening coastal anti-submarine shield

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) The Indian Navy will commission INS Anjadip, a specialised "Dolphin Hunter" anti-submarine warfare vessel, at Chennai Port on Friday, marking a significant step in bolstering the country's coastal defence architecture.

The warship, designed to hunt and neutralise enemy submarines in shallow waters, is the third of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWC) being inducted to enhance surveillance and underwater combat readiness along India’s coastline.

Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, INS Anjadip has been purpose-built for operations in the littoral combat environment — the complex and strategically sensitive coastal and shallow water zones that are critical to national security.

Naval officials said these vessels are designed to counter evolving underwater threats in areas where conventional large warships face operational constraints.

Measuring 77 metres in length, the ship is powered by a high-speed water-jet propulsion system that allows it to reach speeds of up to 25 knots.

This propulsion configuration enhances manoeuvrability and rapid response capability, enabling sustained patrol and quick interception missions along India’s extensive coastline.

Described as a "Dolphin Hunter", INS Anjadip is equipped to detect, track and neutralise enemy submarines attempting to operate close to Indian shores.

It carries an advanced, largely indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor suite.

Key among them is the hull-mounted sonar ‘Abhay,’ designed for underwater detection in shallow waters. The vessel is also armed with lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine warfare rockets, significantly enhancing its strike capability against sub-surface threats.

Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, is scheduled to preside over the commissioning ceremony on Friday. The induction of INS Anjadip reflects the navy’s continued focus on indigenisation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the broader push for domestic shipbuilding.

Named after Anjadip Island off the Karwar coast in the Arabian Sea, the vessel symbolises India’s maritime heritage while reinforcing operational preparedness.

Once commissioned, it will play a key role in securing maritime approaches along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, in addition to safeguarding wider national maritime interests.

Apart from anti-submarine duties, the warship will also undertake coastal surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations and search-and-rescue missions, expanding its role beyond conventional combat functions.

