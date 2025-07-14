Infra projects worth Rs 5 lakh cr will be implemented in K'taka in next 5 yrs: Nitin Gadkari

Shivamogga (Karnataka), July 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced that infrastructure projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore will be implemented in Karnataka in the next five years.

He made the announcement after inaugurating the Ambalagodu-Kalasavalli-Sigandur Bridge in Shivamogga. He further declared that the newly constructed bridge and road are being dedicated to Goddess Sigandur Chowdeshwari.

Gadkari also launched and laid the foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore.

Calling it a historic bridge, Nitin Gadkari announced that it will be named “Maate Sigandur Chowdeshwari Devi Setuve” (Bridge of Goddess Sigandur Chowdeshwari).

He further stated that in the next five years, infrastructure projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore will be implemented in Karnataka.

He assured that the Belagavi–Hunagund–Raichur four-lane highway project worth Rs 10,000 crore would be expedited.

Gadkari provided information on various national road development projects and elaborated on a new highway project aimed at reducing travel time between Delhi and Bengaluru. He said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is already complete.

The Bengaluru Ring Road project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore, and 40 per cent of the work has already been completed. Once finished, it is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, he emphasised.

Nitin Gadkari also announced several new projects, including the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway development and the preparation of the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the Shivamogga–Mangaluru four-lane road.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi praised Gadkari, calling him the “Man of National Highways", and noted that Gadkari follows the Prime Minister's direction to personally inaugurate the projects he lays the foundation for.

Joshi recalled the struggles that led to the construction of this bridge and expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will become a developed nation by 2047 and emerge as the world’s third-largest economy.

He requested that the bridge officially be named after Goddess Chowdeshwari.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa expressed happiness, stating that the long-pending dream of this region has now been realised.

He described this bridge as a milestone of progress for the nation and the result of the people’s trust and tireless efforts of public representatives.

Nitin Gadkari also appealed for the implementation of various projects including the Agumbe Ghat tunnel and the Shivamogga bypass ring road.

MP B.Y. Raghavendra welcomed the gathering and expressed gratitude to Nitin Gadkari and B.S. Yediyurappa for making a 60-year dream a reality within just six years.

He appealed to the state government to officially name the bridge after Goddess Sigandur Chowdeshwari.

This bridge was officially inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra was present.

This bridge not only resolves the hardships of backwater-affected victims but also marks a new chapter in strengthening the ties between Malenadu and the coastal districts.

It will lead to enhanced economic activity, tourism, and a vibrant blend of cultures across the two regions, signifying the beginning of a new era.

--IANS

mka/pgh