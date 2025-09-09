Infighting in Trinamool as Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury slams party leader over attack on his vehicle

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) An infighting has started in Trinamool Congress between West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury and a senior party leader over a recent attack on the former's vehicle.

State Mass Education Extension and Library Services Minister Chowdhury trained his gun at Trinamool's Monteswar Panchayat Samiti president Ahmed Hossain Sheikh over the recent attack.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "If Siddiqullah Chowdhury is killed, a thousand more Siddiqullahs will be created. I have fought against the previous CPI(M) government in Bengal. We were able to overthrow that government. It won't take long to uproot a single leader."

The statement from the state minister came weeks after his convoy was attacked in the Monteswar area in East Burdwan district by Trinamool Congress workers. His car was vandalised. Several Trinamool workers were also arrested in that incident.

Targeting Sheikh, Chowdhury further said, "If you oppress the party workers and instigate them to attack senior leaders and state ministers, the people will uproot such leaders. If you don't control yourself, you will harm yourself. There will be no need for the advice of a minister. The party itself will break their hands and legs."

The strong reaction from the state minister is likely to ignite further infighting within Trinamool Congress.

The state minister asked people to report to him if any party leader threatens them. He also asserted that no one is above the party and everyone has to follow their leaders.

"You will get our phone number. Call and tell about the leader who scolded you. I want to see what the stature of the leader is ! Such a big rivalry. No individual is above the party. If you do wrong, you will be punished," he said.

Following the Minister's strong reaction, there was no reaction from the Trinamool Congress leader.

--IANS

sch/svn