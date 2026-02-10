Industrialist Roy suicide case: Details gathered from Dubai, IT officer's probe discretion of SIT, says K'taka HM

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday stated that the investigation into the suicide of industrialist C.J. Roy is making progress. “Details are being gathered from Dubai, and the questioning of Income Tax (IT) officers has been left to the discretion of the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” he said.

It can be recalled, C.J. Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, allegedly shot himself at his office in Bengaluru recently while an Income Tax raid was underway. According to the police, Roy was alone in his first-floor office chamber at the time of the incident. After hearing a gunshot, IT officials rushed in and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister Parameshwara, when asked about the SIT probe into the case, said, “In the industrialist C.J. Roy case, officers are carrying out the investigation. He was in Dubai, and several details need to be gathered from there. There is also the Income Tax aspect. All issues will be probed, and the investigation report will be submitted later.”

He added, “The SIT has informed me that no suicide note was found. They have seized his diary and other materials. Details will not be revealed in bits and pieces. The questioning of IT officers has been left to the SIT. The investigation is being conducted based on the findings, and we cannot comment on how the incident occurred at this stage.”

Responding to rumours about the mention of politicians’ names in Roy’s diary, Parameshwara said that nothing could be said until the report is submitted. “However you twist the question, my answer will remain the same,” he said.

On the rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists, Parameshwara said, “We have already decided to appoint public prosecutors in Shivamogga, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru districts because we want their cases to be resolved at the earliest. This was one of the conditions placed before the government at the time of their surrender.”

“We discussed the matter yesterday, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given orders in this regard. We will appoint three Public Prosecutors who will appear before the courts and ensure that the cases are withdrawn,” he added.

When asked about Congress and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi, Parameshwara reacted sharply, saying, “The media should ask questions other than leadership issues. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is the Pradesh Congress Committee president and is required to attend meetings. He visiting Delhi—what is wrong with that?”

“Is travelling to Delhi such a big matter?” he asked. “I am not competent to make statements that are to be made by the high command. Leave the Chief Minister’s matter out of this,” he said.

