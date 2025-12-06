Industrialisation essential for Bihar’s growth: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday emphasised that large-scale industrialisation is crucial for accelerating economic growth and generating employment in the state.

Sharing detailed statistics from the last two decades of his tenure, the Chief Minister said Bihar has witnessed significant infrastructural and industrial progress.

Posting on his official X handle, Kumar wrote, “Large-scale industrialisation is essential for rapid economic growth and employment generation in any state. The Bihar government has done considerable work in this direction.”

According to the Chief Minister, Bihar’s industrial landscape has transformed dramatically between 2005 and 2025.

He pointed out that the industrial areas increased from 46 to 94, industrial units increased from 1,674 to 3,500, export value rose from Rs 25 crore to Rs 17,000 crore, MSMEs expanded from 72,000 to 35 lakh, and the contribution of industries to GSDP grew from 5.4 per cent to over 21 per cent.

“These figures reflect the government’s sustained efforts to promote industrial development,” he stated.

Kumar announced that Bihar aims to position itself among India’s top five investment-friendly states.

For this, the Industries Department will conduct investor conferences across the country and abroad.

A roadmap has been prepared to attract Rs 50 lakh crore in investments over the next five years.

Key components include promotion of ease of doing business, establishing 5 new mega food parks, developing 10 industrial parks and 100 MSME parks, training 7 lakh people in industry-relevant skills, creating a dedicated Directorate of MSMEs, and strengthening marketing and export facilities for local products.

Under the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme, 44,073 entrepreneurs have received incentives, helping them start businesses and generate employment locally.

“To drive high-tech industrialisation, the state has formed top-level committees to fast-track Defence Corridor, Semiconductor Manufacturing Park, global capability centre, Mega Tech City & Fintech City.

“A vision to establish Bihar as a global back-end hub and global workplace, plans are also underway to expand employment-oriented activities in startups and new-age sectors,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the 1,700-acre Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Dobhi, Gaya, is nearing completion and will be inaugurated soon.

“In addition, 31 new industrial parks will be created across 29 districts. These parks will cover 14,036 acres, they will include 10 sector-specific parks, such as textile and pharma parks, and a total of Rs 26,000 crore will be spent on rapid industrial development,” Kumar said.

Highlighting improvements in connectivity and utilities, the Chief Minister said Bihar now has excellent road, rail, and air connectivity, an uninterrupted power supply, and strong law and order.

“We will ensure that the youth of Bihar are not forced to leave the state for employment,” he added.

--IANS

ajk/dan