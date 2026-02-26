Industrial push giving momentum to Assam's growth: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government’s industrial push under the Unnati initiative is providing strong momentum to the state's growth story, with significant investments being put into manufacturing and infrastructure.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister highlighted that 35 industrial units worth ₹5,067 crore have been approved, while 26 industrial estates have been sanctioned across the state.

Sarma said the initiative aims at boosting investment, accelerating development and creating employment opportunities, particularly for the youth of Assam.

“Driving Assam’s Unnati. The scheme is giving strong momentum to Assam’s growth story,” the Chief Minister posted, adding that the government is committed to building a robust industrial ecosystem to support long-term economic growth.

According to officials, the approved industrial units span key sectors including manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics and allied industries, which are expected to generate large-scale direct and indirect employment.

The sanctioned industrial estates will provide ready infrastructure, land and connectivity to attract investors and facilitate ease of doing business in the state.

The state government has been focussing on industrialisation as a key pillar of its development strategy, complementing ongoing investments in roads, bridges, power, skill development and connectivity.

Officials said that the creation of industrial estates will help decentralise growth by promoting industrial activity beyond major urban centres.

Sarma has repeatedly emphasised that economic empowerment of the youth is central to safeguarding Assam’s future and reducing migration.

The industrial push, coupled with targeted skill development programmes, is expected to enhance employability and entrepreneurship among local youth.

Over the past few years, Assam has witnessed increased investor interest following policy reforms, improved law and order, and faster project clearances.

The government has also rolled out incentives to attract private players and large industries.

The Chief Minister said the state’s focus remains on sustainable industrial growth that balances economic development with environmental considerations.

“Our objective is to create jobs, strengthen the economy and ensure inclusive growth for every region of Assam,” he said.

The Unnati initiative is seen as a key component of the state’s broader vision to transform Assam into an emerging industrial and investment destination in the Northeast.

