Indore road tragedy: MP HC initiates begins motu hearing, summons Police Commissioner

Indore, Sep 16 (IANS) In a significant move following the tragic accident on Indore's Airport Road, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Tuesday, initiated a suo motu hearing, expressing grave concern over the apparent breakdown of law and order in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf began preliminary proceedings, taking cognisance of media reports highlighting the severity of the incident.

The court has summoned the Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh to appear virtually on September 23 to provide a detailed explanation, Additional Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly told IANS.

Specifically, the bench has demanded clarity on how a heavy truck managed to enter the city despite a no-entry restriction and travel unhindered to the accident site.

The judges termed the situation a "major failure of law and order and administration", emphasising that strict adherence to traffic regulations could have potentially prevented the tragedy.

During the hearing, the bench expressed deep displeasure over the incident, saying that the existence of stringent road safety rules makes such lapses even more alarming.

"When strict rules of road safety exist, it is very worrying that such accidents occur," the court remarked, underscoring the need for accountability and systemic reform.

The case has now been converted into a public interest litigation (PIL), reflecting the court's intent to ensure broader scrutiny and corrective measures.

Representing the state, Deputy Advocate General Ganguly assured the bench that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

He confirmed that steps have already been initiated and committed to presenting a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken by the state authorities during the next hearing.

This judicial intervention marks a significant moment in the pursuit of justice for the accident victims and signals a broader push for improved enforcement of traffic norms in urban areas.

As Indore awaits the city Police Commissioner's response, public attention remains firmly fixed on the upcoming hearing, which could pave the way for stronger safeguards and accountability in civic administration.

Taking swift action following a road accident in Indore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, suspended nine officials, including senior traffic officers and constables, who were on duty at the time of the incident.

The suspended personnel include Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Arvind Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Prem Singh, Inspector Deepak Yadav, and four Constables.

The Chief Minister has ordered a probe into how the truck entered a restricted zone before 11 p.m. on Monday, despite traffic bans and police presence.

A horrifying truck accident on Indore's Aerodrome Road late Monday night has left the city in mourning.

The speeding truck, reportedly driven under the influence of alcohol, tore through a stretch of road between Ramchandra Nagar and Bada Ganpati Crossing, killing three people and injuring eleven others.

The chaos continued over nearly a kilometre, as the vehicle rammed into pedestrians, motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws before bursting into flames.

Among the deceased were Laxmikant Soni, a retired professor from Medicaps University; Kailashchandra Joshi, an Indore Municipal Corporation staffer; and Mahesh Khatwase, who succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The injured victims include a woman and her two-year-old son, as well as an elderly couple from Leeds Enclave Housing Society.

Two other victims remain in critical condition.

Chief Minister Yadav visited multiple hospitals in Indore on Tuesday to meet the injured victims and monitored their treatment.

He spoke with doctors and victims' families, ensuring that the state government would cover all medical expenses of the victims.

"This accident is extremely heartbreaking," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

"I have met the injured, reviewed their treatment, and we will do everything possible to support them."

The Chief Minister announced a comprehensive relief package: Rs 4 lakh for each bereaved family, Rs 1 lakh for each injured individual, full medical expense coverage, and educational support for children who lost their parents in the tragic accident.

Assistance will also be extended for damaged vehicles.

Constables and civilians who helped rescue the victims and control the situation will be felicitated for their commendable efforts.

As Indore reels from the shock, the Chief Minister's visit and immediate measures have brought a sense of accountability and compassion.

The state government has pledged not only relief but reform -- ensuring that such negligence is not repeated and that victims receive the support they deserve.

