Indore cartoonist issues public apology over controversial PM Modi-RSS caricature

Indore, Aug 23 (IANS) Hemant Malviya, a cartoonist based in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, on Saturday, publicly apologised for a controversial caricature he shared earlier this year depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The apology, posted across Facebook (though IANS does not confirm if it is his official account), follows a directive from the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing the case surrounding the cartoon.

Malviya's illustration, originally published on April 1, 2025, drew swift backlash after Indore resident Vinay Joshi lodged a formal complaint, alleging that the cartoon insulted religious and political sentiments.

The Indore Police subsequently registered a case and arrested Malviya two-and-a-half months ago on charges of promoting enmity and hurting public sentiment.

During a recent hearing, Malviya's legal team told the Supreme Court that he would issue a formal apology online.

The apex court granted him interim protection from further arrest but ordered that the original social media post remains visible while the investigation continues.

Representing the Madhya Pradesh government, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj insisted that the apology must include a clear commitment not to repeat such actions -- a condition Malviya has publicly accepted.

In his statement, Malviya expressed deep remorse over his Facebook post, saying: "I deeply regret my Facebook post published on April 1, 2025. I respectfully submit to the Supreme Court that I had absolutely no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community, caste, or religion, nor to incite tension or deliberately insult any individual or organisation. I sincerely apologise for this unintentional act and offer my heartfelt regret. I recognise my responsibility to uphold social harmony and brotherhood, and I will remain committed to that principle in the future."

The case, which has sparked national debate over artistic freedom and public accountability, is scheduled for its next hearing next week.

