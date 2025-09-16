Indo-Pak cricket match has 'exposed' Centre, Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Union government, saying that the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai has "exposed" its patriotism, Hindutva and hypocrisy.

Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' accused the Union government of openly supporting and providing financial support to terrorists through the cricket match.

It further added that every Indian citizen must condemn this act.

Claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board received at least Rs 1,000 crore from the Dubai match and at least Rs 50,000 crore of the betting earnings reached the gambling merchants in Pakistan, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the "Union government has strengthened the hands of those who create terrorism in India".

Pointing out that Diljit Dosanjh's film faced opposition for release because it features a Pakistani actress, the Thackeray camp wondered how a cricket match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai was allowed, considering the Pakistan Cricket Board earned thousands of crores in a day.

The editorial claimed that patriotic people turned off their TVs as soon as the match started.

It quoted cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as saying, "The central government has decided to play cricket with Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the cricketers will have to accept it."

The editorial also pointed out that film actor Nana Patekar also opposed the cricket match with Pakistan, saying, "The blood of my people was shed. Why should I play with those who shed it?"

Stepping up the attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) argued that the government allowed a cricket match with Pakistan as the president of the International Cricket Council is Jay Shah.

It attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Jay Shah, who served at the BCCI for five years from 2019, saying he was "in the business to earn money, and not out of patriotism".

--IANS

sj/svn