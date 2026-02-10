India’s trade landscape transformed under PM Modi’s leadership: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's trade ecosystem is undergoing a historic and rapid transformation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Interacting with a delegation of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), led by Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal at Vanijya Bhawan here, the minister said that while domestic trade has been significantly strengthened, global markets are simultaneously opening new avenues for Indian products, propelling the Indian economy towards a higher growth trajectory.

India and the US have just signed a historic interim trade deal framework, which marks a major milestone in India’s global trade engagement, securing sustained preferential access for exports in the US market valued at over $30 trillion.

Terming the ‘Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav’ to be organised by the CAIT from May 1-4 at Bharat Mandapam here, Goyal said the event would effectively carry forward PM Modi’s call to sell and buy Indian products across the country and the world.

The minister noted that the mega event would showcase the strength, capability and potential of India’s trade, industry and services sector on a global platform. Goyal said it must be ensured that the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav plays a significant role in further strengthening the Indian economy.

During CAIT’s National Governing Council meeting held in New Delhi on November 25 last year, Goyal had suggested organising such a large-scale national trade event.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on promoting Swadeshi products, MSMEs, startups and artisans through digital payments, wider market access, and strong B2B and B2C networking.

Goyal said these efforts would reinforce the Prime Minister’s Make in India and Local to Global vision and would be instrumental in positioning India’s manufacturing capabilities and innovation on the global stage. He also emphasised the need to provide special space and visibility to entrepreneurs from remote regions of the country so that their indigenous products receive access to larger markets.

Khandelwal informed that the four-day mega event would feature nearly 2,200 stalls, showcasing Indian products and services from across the country. The Mahotsav is expected to attract around 10 lakh visitors from all states, including nearly 2 lakh business visitors.

