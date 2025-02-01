India's Economy Thriving Amid Global Challenges, Says Minister Rijiju Ahead of Budget

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that India's economy is growing despite the world facing multiple issues.

"The country has witnessed that despite the world facing multiple issues, India's economy is growing and the country is moving ahead. Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present her record number (8th) of the budget and I hope that it'll be a good environment," Union Minister Rijiju said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also said that this year's budget will be a strong step toward the resolve of making 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The budget will be in continuity and will be for the welfare of the country and the poor and will be a novel and strong step towards the resolve of making 'Viksit Bharat,'" Shekhawat said.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved the budget for the year 2025 ahead of its presentation in the Parliament.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Parliament.

The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman, who carried a 'Bahi-Khata,' met President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by MoS Finance Pankaj Choudhary and other officials from her ministry. President Droupadi Murmu fed the customary 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to the Union Finance Minister ahead of her budget presentation.

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 8th consecutive budget today. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Before the presentation of the budget, speaking to reporters, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Ever since the economy of this country started being taken care of under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have given a pro-people, pro-poor, pro-middle-class budget. It will be the same this time."

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 percent and 6.8 percent in the next financial year, 2025-26.

The survey noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On the balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said. (ANI)