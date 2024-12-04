Indian Navy Day Cmdre Sudheer Parakala Retd lays wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): On the occasion of the Indian Navy Day 2024, Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd) laid a wreath at the Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad to honour the courage and sacrifices made by Indian Navy personnel during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

While speaking at the ceremony, Retd. Parakala emphasized the importance of December 4, the day that the Indian Navy launched a decisive missile strike on the Karachi harbour.

The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the 1971 war, launching a decisive missile strike on the Karachi harbor. This attack, which burned for nearly a week, showcased the Navy's strength and strategic significance.

"Navy Day is a commemoration of the spectacular success we achieved in the 1971 war, where the Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the victory," stated retired Navy veteran Commodore Parakala.

The strategic significance of the missile attack on Karachi was the main topic of discussion for retired Commodore Parakal. Additionally, he honoured the valiant warriors who gave their lives during the conflict, especially those who served on board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Khukri.

Operation Trident, a defining moment during the 1971 conflict, showcased the Indian Navy's strategic prowess. It was a counter-attack by Indian Navy on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971.

India used anti-ship missiles for the first time during this operation and destroyed the Pakistani destroyer ship PNS Khaibar. The Indian Navy's three warships - INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer - played an important role in the attack.

"INS Khukri was torpedoed by a Pakistani submarine, and we lost around 18 officers and 176 sailors. Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, the great veteran and commanding officer of the INS Khukri, made the sacrifice, going down with his ship as per Navy tradition that a 'captain never abandons a ship when his men are trapped inside the ship or submarine,'" said the Navy veteran.

"It was one of the supreme sacrifices and devotions made by the Mulla in the line of duty, and his courage earned him the Maha Vir Chakra," added Commodore Parakala.

In addition, the retired commodore Parakala reflected on his personal experience during the war of 1971, recalling his time in the Nicobar Islands, when he and his unit were assigned to protect the southern set of islands. Despite the lack of direct combat in the area, the Navy's blockade of East Pakistan played a crucial role in ensuring victory.

Furthermore, retired Commodore Parakala's remarks serve as a moving reminder of the sacrifices made by Navy men in defence of the country as India commemorates Navy Day.

As the nation commemorated Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security, and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history."

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi also marked the occasion, pledging on X, "On the occasion of #NavyDay2024, we rededicate ourselves to serve the nation with pride, selfless devotion & commitment, and pledge to remain a #CombatReady, #Credible, #Cohesive & #FutureReady Force that upholds the core values of Duty, Honour, and Courage and protects & promotes India's national maritime interests #Anytime, #Anywhere, #Anyhow." (ANI)