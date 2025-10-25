Indian Navy commanders' conference focuses on 'future-ready' force and Aatmanirbharta

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The second edition of the biannual Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 concluded on October 24, after three days of high-level deliberations at the Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The apex forum, held from October 22, served as a vital platform for Naval Commanders to discuss pressing issues, including operational preparedness, maritime security, capability development, and Tri-Service integration.

The conference was inaugurated by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who underscored the Navy's crucial role in safeguarding national maritime interests amidst the evolving geostrategic environment.

The CNS hailed the force as 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future-Ready,' commending recent operational successes and deployments.

A major theme highlighted was the commitment to achieving a fully Aatmanirbhar Navy by 2047, driven by innovation and iDEX initiatives.

A highlight of the conference was the address by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 23.

The Union Minister acknowledged the Indian Navy's vital role, praising its high level of operational readiness and robust deterrent posture.

“He affirmed that the Indian Navy's presence in the Indian Ocean Region is a matter of comfort for the friendly nations, while it is a source of discomfort for those who seek to destabilise the region, the MoD said in its press note on Saturday.

“He also reiterated that a self-reliant Navy is the foundation of a confident and powerful nation, and the Indian Navy's efforts towards enhancing its capabilities through indigenous equipment have made it the flag bearer of Aatmanirbharta,” it added.

Further strengthening the focus on jointness, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and the Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan also engaged with the Naval Commanders, with the CDS emphasising integration, jointness, and resource optimisation.

In a move to enhance knowledge management, the conference saw the launch of 'NIPUN' (Naval Intellectual Portal for Unified Knowledge), a one-stop solution for aggregating intellectual work within the naval fraternity.

Additionally, five new naval publications, including the Regulations for Naval Armament Service and the Foreign Cooperation Roadmap, were released.

Held concurrently on the sidelines on October 22, the Sagar Manthan event brought together Naval Commanders and subject matter experts to deliberate on contemporary maritime issues, contributing valuable insights to the conference's outcomes.

