Indian Military Heritage Festival's third edition to begin in Delhi today

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The third edition of the annual Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF) will begin in the national capital on Friday, exhibiting the diverse aspects and initiatives of the Indian armed forces, an official said.

Hosted by the United Service Institution of India, the two-day event on November 14 and 15 will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth.

Focusing on fostering discussions on India’s military history and heritage as well as issues related to national security and geopolitics, the IMHF aims to serve as a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and engagement among the three Services, administrators and diplomats, academia and think-tanks, private and public industry, and the public at large, said the official in a statement.

The IMHF 2025 is set to feature attractions such as an exhibition of iconic military paintings of Lt Col Arul Raj (Retd) and the release of publications including: The Sukraniti: Statecraft and Warcraft by Col P.K. Gautam (Retd) and Honours & Awards of the Indian Armed Forces by Dr A.K. Mishra.

The event also comprises panel discussions featuring well-known authors of books on or related to India’s military history and heritage. These include sessions titled Operation Sindoor, The War India Forgot, Contested Partitions, Tussles over Tibet, BSF and Bangladesh, Udbhav, Taming the Waves, Military Biographies, and Technology and Strategy.

The last edition of the Festival witnessed the launch of Project 'Shaurya Gatha'. The project is an initiative of the Department of Military Affairs and the USI of India, which aims to conserve and promote India's military heritage through education and tourism," the statement read.

During the two-day programme, prominent publications on military topics were the key highlight, with book releases including: Because of This: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971 by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (Retd); Valour and Honour – a joint publication of the Indian Army and USI of India, and Silent Weapons, Deadly Secrets: Unveiling the Bioweapons Arms Race by Dr. Mrinmayee Bhushan, edited by Lt Gen Vinod Khandare (Retd), Principal Advisor MOD, among others.

In 2024, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) presented a photo exhibition highlighting its journey and achievements in contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovations in defence research.

"The participation of NCC Cadets and students from schools and colleges across the Delhi NCR area inspired the younger generation to consider careers in the armed forces. Informative stalls from the three Services will showcase their roles and the various opportunities available for aspiring youth," said a statement.

The inaugural IMHF was held on October 21-22, 2023, at the Manekshaw Centre here. "The programme showcased India’s military culture through performances by military bands from the three Services and various exhibits highlighting the diverse aspects and initiatives of the Indian armed forces," the statement read.

--IANS

rs/