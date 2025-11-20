Indian Coast Guard detains Bangladeshi fishing vessel with 28 crew members

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday apprehended a Bangladeshi fishing vessel along with its 28 crew members for illegal fishing inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), officials said.

The vessel had been intercepted during routine patrolling and escorted to Frazerganj in West Bengal. Later, the crew was handed over, along with the boat, to the state Marine Police for legal proceedings.

Officials said the operation was conducted as per the standard operating procedures to protect India's sovereign rights over its maritime resources.

This is the fourth such seizure in a week and reflects increased vigilance and patrolling by the Coast Guard on the eastern seaboard. They said that ICG has intensified patrolling over the past few weeks to prevent illegal fishing and conserve marine biodiversity.

The CG said its role as the nation’s first responder at sea extends beyond search and rescue to ensuring maritime safety and security.

“The operation underscores our steadfast commitment to protect India’s maritime borders and secure marine resources,” an official statement said.

While repeated incidents of illegal fishing raise concerns of resource exploitation and violation of maritime boundaries, the captured crew are likely to face legal proceedings under the applicable laws of India.

--IANS

dan/