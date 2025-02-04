Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Demonstrates Battle Readiness in Live Fire Exercise

Guwahati: The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps successfully conducted a live fire exercise validating its battle readiness, rapid deployment, and precision strike capabilities, the Army said in a press release.

The units were specifically preparing for battle in the high-altitude mountains of Sikkim, showcasing their adaptability and readiness for diverse operational environments.

Through coordinated firepower and precision engagement, the units demonstrated their preparedness for a variety of challenges, including those posed by high-altitude warfare.

This exercise underscores the Army's commitment to maintaining high standards of efficiency, agility, and mission readiness, regardless of the terrain.

The Indian Army continues to enhance its capabilities, ensuring it remains fully equipped to meet evolving security requirements across varied landscapes.

Assam Rifles, as part of its commitment to community welfare, organised an Awareness Lecture on the ill Effects of Drug Abuse at Thambal Marik Degree College, Oinam in Bishnupur District of Manipur on February 3. The initiative aimed to educate and sensitise the local youth about the dangers of drug addiction and the importance of a healthy, drug-free lifestyle in the crucial phase of teenage life, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

The session was attended by students and teachers, which highlighted the adverse effects of substance abuse on the physical and mental health of an individual. The lecture also covered legal consequences, preventive measures and the role of family and society in combating drug addiction. The session concluded with a Pledge by the students promising to stay away from substance abuse.

The Assam Rifles continues to play a proactive role in promoting social responsibility and youth empowerment. Such awareness programs reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding the future of the nation by guiding young minds toward a path of discipline and responsibility.

Assam Rifles deployed at Headquarters Veng Churachandpur organised a weapon display programme for NCC cadets attending the Annual Training Camp at Churachandpur. The event held on February 3, aimed to familiarise the cadets with the weapons held by Indian Armed Forces.

98 NCC cadets, comprising 82 girls and 16 boys attended the programme. The weapon display was followed by an interactive session, where the cadets got to learn about the evolution and significance of the displayed weapons.

This initiative is part of Assam Rifles' efforts to instil values of patriotism, leadership and social responsibility among the youth. By engaging with NCC cadets, Assam Rifles aims to inspire and motivate the future leaders of the country.

The weapon display programme was a huge success with the cadets showing keen interest in the weaponry and interacting enthusiastically with the Assam Rifles personnel. (ANI)