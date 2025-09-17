Indian Army restores vital road connectivity in J&K's Ramban with 150-foot reinforced Maitra Bridge

Jammu, Sep 17 (IANS) Days after heavy rainfall created havoc in several districts of J&K's Jammu region, including Ramban, the Indian Army has now come forward in restoring the vital road connectivity there with the launch of the 150-foot reinforced Maitra Bridge.

Due to recent incessant rainfall in Ramban district, a vital stretch of the Karol–Maitra Road, an important artery connecting Ramban district with the rest of the UT, was washed away.

The washed-away site was located nearly 20 metres above the Chenab River under unstable cliffs. This road was critical for linking government establishments and villages, and its loss disrupted daily life, leaving locals and vehicles stranded.

The district administration there requested assistance from the army for the urgent restoration of connectivity.

Accordingly, a team from the Indian Army’s White Knight Engineers was deployed, and they executed the launch of a 150-foot triple-panel double-storey extra-wide reinforced Bailey bridge, designed to ensure heavy traffic bearing capacity.

The BRO, the NHAI, the district administration, J&K Police, and other civilian agencies assisted in the early execution of the task.

"In addition to it, the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations under the project #HumAapkeSaathHain continued in the region covering Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch districts, providing timely relief to people affected by torrid rains, landslides and flash floods," Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, said.

“More than 5,000 people were provided relief, and a number of medical camps were organised at remote villages to provide necessary medical aid," he added.

These sustained efforts, including construction of the bridge, provided timely medical, veterinary and food supply across remote locations, which showcased that the Indian Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the people it serves, Lt Col Batwal said.

Each bridge rebuilt, each camp conducted, each family helped, strengthened the bond of faith and confidence between the armed forces and local communities, he added.

