Indian Army hosts ‘Converge Capsule-II’ to boost military-civil fusion further for stronger India

Jodhpur, Aug 30 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing India's national security framework, the Indian Army successfully concluded the Converge Capsule-II, a pioneering Military-Civil Fusion initiative.

Held from August 25 to 29, 2025, across the strategic locations of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, the event brought together diverse stakeholders to forge stronger ties between the military and civilian sectors.

Organised by the headquarters of the Southern Command in close coordination with the Territorial Army Directorate, Converge Capsule-II exemplified the 'Whole of Nation Approach' – a holistic strategy that integrates the efforts of the Armed Forces with those of civil society for comprehensive national development and defence.

The five-day program saw active participation from representatives of Civil Administrative Services, prominent academic institutions, and leading industry partners, highlighting a collaborative effort to address contemporary and emerging challenges.

At its core, the initiative focused on promoting integrated approaches to key areas such as national security, technological advancement, and resource optimisation. Participants engaged in interactive sessions, workshops, and field demonstrations aimed at identifying synergies that could bolster India's defence capabilities.

Discussions reportedly delved into cutting-edge technologies, such as AI-driven surveillance and sustainable resource management in arid regions like Rajasthan, as well as joint R&D projects that leverage civilian expertise for military applications.

A senior Indian Army official, in the X post of the Indian Army announcing the event's success, emphasised the importance of such fusions; "This convergence is not just about immediate gains but building resilient ecosystems for future threats."

The event's timing, amid growing geopolitical tensions in the region, underscores India's push towards self-reliance in defence through public-private partnerships. Industry leaders from sectors like defence manufacturing and IT shared insights on how civilian innovations could be adapted for military use, potentially accelerating projects under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Academics contributed by presenting research on hybrid warfare and cyber defences, fostering knowledge exchange that could lead to policy recommendations.

The Converge Capsule-II builds on the success of its predecessor, signalling a sustained commitment to blurring the lines between military and civil domains.

As India navigates complex security landscapes, including border disputes and technological rivalries, such initiatives are poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening national unity and preparedness.

Experts believe this model could be replicated across other commands, potentially revolutionising how India approaches defence innovation.

With the event wrapping up today, stakeholders expressed optimism about tangible outcomes, including new MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) and pilot projects in the pipeline.

This fusion of military precision with civilian ingenuity marks a forward-thinking chapter in India's security narrative, ensuring the nation remains agile and united against evolving threats.

