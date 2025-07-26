Indian Army commemorates 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas with pride and gratitude

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Indian Army marked the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas with solemn ceremonies and nationwide tributes to honour the valour of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

The central event was held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, attended by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Families of martyrs, gallantry awardees, and senior military officials also paid tribute to the 545 bravehearts. The commemorations began on July 25 with a Battle Remembrance ceremony at Lamochen Viewpoint, where veterans and serving personnel shared first-hand accounts of the conflict.

The 'Shaurya Sandhya' programme featured the lighting of 545 lamps, a soul-stirring musical tribute by the Army band, and multi-faith prayers, symbolising unity in remembrance.

On July 26, a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at the War Memorial. In his keynote address, General Dwivedi lauded the soldiers’ courage and reiterated the Army’s commitment to peace and national security.

He highlighted recent precision operations under Operation Sindoor and outlined the Army’s transformation with formations like ‘Rudra’ all-arms brigades, ‘Bhairav’ light commando battalions, ‘Shaktibaan’ artillery regiments and ‘Divyastra’ batteries, drone-equipped infantry battalions, and indigenous air defence systems.

The Army also inaugurated legacy projects, including the Indus Viewpoint, which is located in the Batalik sector, the e-Shradhanjali portal, and a QR-based Audio Gateway.

A Capability Display showcased cutting-edge indigenous tech in surveillance, firepower, and drone warfare.

A special outreach drive saw Army teams visiting the families of all 545 martyrs across India and Nepal. Cultural programmes, youth engagement, and digital campaigns recreated the Kargil battles to instil patriotic pride.

As the sun set behind the rugged peaks of Dras, the Kargil War Memorial glowed in the hues of the Tricolour, standing tall as a symbol of national pride and sacrifice.

