Indian Armed Forces celebrate 11th International Day of Yoga across land, sea and sky

New Delhi: As the world marked the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces embraced the occasion with full vigour and commitment, conducting Yoga sessions across diverse terrains - from the icy heights of Siachen to the deep seas of the Indian Ocean and forward bases in Jammu & Kashmir.

Under the global theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the celebrations highlighted yoga’s transformative role in building resilience, focus, and unity across India’s defence forces.

The flagship event was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, where over 11,000 naval personnel, along with their family, participated in a grand session.

The Indian Navy observed Yoga Day across all stations and on board ships, including those docked at foreign ports such as Mauritius, Oman and Malaysia. In the Himalayas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the celebrations at the Northern Command HQ in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, performing asanas alongside 2,500 soldiers.

Rajnath Singh linked yoga with the mental clarity and discipline seen during critical operations like Operation Sindoor, calling it a symbol of the Armed Forces’ inner strength. At the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, Indian Army personnel marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with remarkable dedication, performing asanas in sub-zero temperatures amid harsh terrain.

The celebration underscored the resilience and mental fortitude of soldiers stationed at extreme altitudes, showcasing yoga’s role in enhancing physical endurance and psychological well-being even in the most challenging conditions. The event sent a powerful message of inner strength, unity, and discipline, echoing the spirit of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

The Indian Air Force hosted yoga sessions at Air Force Station, New Delhi, resonating with the IAF’s motto “People First, Mission Always.”

The Indian Coast Guard launched its “Yoga Sangam” campaign at over 60 coastal and island locations, with Director General Paramesh Sivamani leading the central event in Noida.

Thousands of ICG personnel and families took part nationwide.

Notably, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) mobilised over nine lakh cadets for synchronised yoga at iconic sites across the country, from Leh to Kanyakumari and Rishikesh to Tezu, further underscoring India’s deepening national movement for wellness and unity through yoga.

Across commands, ranks, and regions, the Armed Forces reaffirmed yoga as more than a practice, embracing it as a vital part of daily life, operational readiness, and national strength.

