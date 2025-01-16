Indian and Argentine Armies Successfully Summit Mt Aconcagua on Army Day 2025, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: In a remarkable feat on the occasion of Army Day 2025, a joint mountaineering expedition of the Indian Army and the Argentine Army successfully summited Mt Aconcagua, the tallest peak in the Americas standing at an altitude of 6,995 meters.

The expedition, which began on January 3, 2025, featured an eight-member Indian team led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi and a 15-member Argentine contingent. The teams reached the summit on January 15, 2025.

"On the occasion of Army Day 2025, a joint mountaineering expedition of the Indian Army and the Argentine Army, successfully summited the majestic Mt Aconcagua, the highest peak in the Americas with a towering altitude of 6995 metres. The introductory joint military expedition began on 03 January 2025, featuring an eight-member Indian team, led by Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi alongside a 15-member Argentine contingent which finally summited on 15 January 2025," the Indian Army made the announcement on X.



"This expedition enhances bilateral defence ties, underscoring the value of collaborative efforts to strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the armed forces of the two nations," it added.

Closing the statement, the Indian Army stated, "Jointly Rising to New Heights."

Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia lauded the achievement and congratulated the mountaineering teams.

"Amb @dineshbhatia congratulates mountaineering teams of @adgpiand @Ejercito_Argfor successfully conquering Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in Americas, in their first joint expedition," the Indian Embassy in Argentina stated in a post.



India and Argentina share a long-standing relationship built on shared values, mutual respect, and understanding. Their diplomatic relations, elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership during the State Visit of the then-President of Argentina to India in February 2019, continue to expand across diverse sectors, including defence, mining, cultural, and scientific cooperation.

The partnership's history traces back to 1943 when India established a Trade Commission in Buenos Aires, later converted into an embassy in 1949, making it one of India's first embassies in South America. Argentina's diplomatic engagement with India began with a consulate in Kolkata in the 1920s, which was shifted to Delhi as an embassy in 1950. Argentina has also maintained a Consulate General in Mumbai since 2009.

The Indian community in Argentina, numbering around 2,600, predominantly resides in Buenos Aires, with many working for multinational corporations such as Cognizant Technologies and IBM. Earlier migrants, now in their third or fourth generations, live in provinces like Salta and Jujuy, where they continue to contribute to cultural and economic exchanges. (ANI)