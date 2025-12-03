'India will be guided only by Constitution': Leaders condemn Mahmood Madani's jihad remarks

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Leaders across party lines on Wednesday sharply criticised Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Mahmood Madani for his recent comments on 'jihad', stressing that India functions strictly under the Constitution and will not accept any statement that contradicts it.

Madani, in an exclusive interview with IANS, had said that the idea of 'jihad' holds relevance not just for Muslims but for the entire nation, and suggested that it should be introduced in school curricula so children can understand its essence.

He said 'jihad' (a term traditionally used for a struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam or to safeguard the Muslim community) has been repeatedly misinterpreted and deliberately linked with violence.

His remarks triggered strong political reactions, with several leaders calling the statements "unfortunate".

Union Minister Giriraj Singh told reporters, "India runs by the Constitution. Anyone who carries out jihad in India will not be spared by the law."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also hit out at the JUH chief, telling IANS, "Madani's remarks are an attempt to revive the ideology of the Muslim League in India, and it is extremely unfortunate. The country will be run by the Constitution and the law, not by 'jihad'. Some people are supporting soft terrorism and trying to spread urban terrorism. India does not accept this. The country is run by the Constitution and law, not terrorism or jihad."

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said the public will "teach a lesson to such Maulanas".

"I believe the entire country will stand against such people. What does jihad mean? Talking about jihad with open intentions is completely against our Constitution," he told IANS.

Congress MP Imran Masood said Madani appeared to be presenting a distorted version of the concept.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Yes, jihad is a term that should be taught. Look, jihad is for the country, for the nation. It is meant for times when the country faces a crisis. However, I don't know where he (Madani) is taking the concept of jihad."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the remarks as a deliberate effort to polarise and divert public attention from real issues.

"I reiterate that a well-thought-out strategy is being carried out. When the BJP and its B-team speakers raise certain issues, on one side, Rajnath Singh speaks about the Babri Masjid, and on the other, Mahmood Madani talks about jihad; there is again an attempt to push the Hindu-Muslim narrative, but the main issues of the nation -- be it corruption or terrorism -- remain ignored, and people get distracted," Chaturvedi told IANS.

--IANS

sd/dpb