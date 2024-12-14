India: The Mother of Democracy, PM Modi Highlights 75 Years of Constitutional Journey in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Noting that Constitution makers did not believe that India was born in 1947 or that democracy in India started in 1950, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is known as the Mother of Democracy.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' the Prime Minister said it's a matter of pride that India gave women the right to vote from the very beginning through the country's Constitution while many countries took decades to grant women their rights.

"India's democracy, its republican past, has been very prosperous. This has been an inspiration, and that is why today, India is known as the Mother of Democracy. We are not just a large democracy but also the Mother of Democracy," PM Modi said.

"Constitution makers were aware. They didn't believe that India was born in 1947 or that democracy in India started in 1950. They believed in the great tradition and culture here; they believed in the great heritage, in the thousands of years of the journey--they were aware," he added.

PM Modi said that the core of the country's journey in the 75 years of the Constitution is the vision of the Constitution framers.

"The 75-year journey of India's Constitution is a memorable journey of the world's greatest and largest democracy. It symbolises the vision of our Constitution makers, their contributions, and our resolve to move forward. Completing 75 years is a moment to celebrate the significance of our Constitution and its provisions," PM Modi said.

"I am happy to see you all participating in this celebration and expressing your feelings. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all honourable members of parliament who have joined in," he added.

The Prime Minister said the achievement of 75 years is not ordinary; it is extraordinary. "India's Constitution has brought us here by defeating the possibilities that were expressed for India at the time when the country attained independence. For this great achievement, besides the drafters of the Constitution, I would like to respectfully bow before the crores of people of India--they lived this new system... Citizens of India deserve all the praise," he said.

"For all of us, for all citizens and all democracy-loving citizens across the world, this is a moment of great pride," he added.

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)