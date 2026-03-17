India starts sourcing LPG from multiple global channels, including US

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) India has started sourcing LPG from multiple global channels, including the United States, to diversify supplies amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there is no 'dry out' at any LPG distributor and supplies remain smooth across the country.

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Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, Sujata Sharma, said during an inter-ministerial briefing that most of the LPG is coming from the Gulf.

"Our OMCs have started taking LPG from the US. Government is putting all efforts to diversify sources of LPG too," said Sharma, adding that: "We are getting more crude today due to increased diversification."

Commercial LPG supplies have also been partially restored, with states resuming distribution.

To ease pressure on domestic LPG demand, alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal have also been activated.

Sharma noted that panic-driven demand is easing. "There is a downward trend in panic booking. On March 13, there were 89 lakh panic bookings. It has come down to 70 lakh today."

LPG refill distribution rate remains the same as before the conflict, she said, urging consumers to avoid hoarding and avoid black-market purchases.

According to the ministry, fuel availability remains stable, with refineries running at full capacity and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel.

“There is no dry out at any LPG distributor, and supplies to consumers remain smooth,” Sharma said. Also, a strong push toward digital platforms has improved booking patterns.

Meanwhile, the Indian‑flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker 'Nanda Devi' arrived at Vadinar Port in Gujarat on Tuesday, becoming the second LPG carrier to reach the west coast this week after 'Shivalik' docked at Mundra Port a day earlier.

Both vessels were transporting critical LPG supplies to India following an unusually hazardous passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

The Nanda Devi’s arrival at Kandla comes amid broader diplomatic and logistical efforts, including negotiations with regional authorities and coordination with naval assets, to safeguard merchant shipping.

--IANS

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