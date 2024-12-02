India offers speed scale and resilience while maintaining culture & traditions Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday highlighted India's progress and resilience, stating that the nation stands proud as a symbol of speed, scale, and determination while staying rooted in its culture and traditions.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi.

"India stands proud as a country that offers speed, scale, resilience, and determination, all while maintaining our culture and traditions," Goyal said, emphasizing the country's commitment to progress and innovation.

Addressing the shared global challenges, Goyal called for a collective responsibility towards sustainability and environmental protection.

He noted that while the Global South and less-developed nations were not the primary contributors to environmental damage, they are essential participants in building sustainable solutions.

"This shared future and responsibility towards sustainability, better supply chains, and stable policies must be approached with a recognition of common but differentiated responsibilities. While we are all part of the solution, we must work together, and everyone must be assigned responsibility based on their contribution to the problem in the first place.," he added.

Goyal creatively summarized the essence of the Partnership Summit using the acronym "SPACE," symbolizing the launch of a new era of collaboration:

He noted that the 'S' - Synergy stands for One Earth, One Family, the 'P' - Partnership talks about Productive partners, peaceful coexistence, prosperity. The A- Alignment denotes Alignment of actions. The 'C' - Common Good is for the Common benefit of all and E for Engagement

The 29th CII Partnership Summit brings together 61 participating countries, 30 global speakers, and 11 international ministers. Discussions are underway on topics such as resilient supply chains, sustainability, research and development, green technologies, artificial intelligence, gender equality, and strategic growth initiatives.

The summit aims to foster productive partnerships and global cooperation, ensuring a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future. (ANI)