India-France share vision for multipolar world: President Macron​

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday underscored that the India-France relationship has reached a level of mutual trust that is "unique in the world today." ​

After a morning jog at Marine Drive and a tribute to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack victims, the President joined PM Modi to chart the next decade of the Horizon 2047 roadmap.

After the bilateral meeting, Macron, in his statement, said, “From the deep oceans to the highest mountains, the India-France partnership knows no boundaries. We are not just partners; we are two nations that share a vision for a sovereign, independent, and multipolar world.” ​

President Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to India’s "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative. Macron welcomed the recent Indian approval for 114 Rafale fighter jets, noting that the majority of these will be "Made in India."​

He stated, "Our defence cooperation is not just about a buyer and a seller; it is about building a shared industrial base for the future of global security." ​

He celebrated the inauguration of the Airbus H125 helicopter assembly line, the first of its kind in India. This facility will produce aircraft capable of operating in the world's most extreme environments, including the Himalayas.​

Launching the official India-France Year of Innovation, Macron emphasised that the two nations are no longer just trading goods but trading ideas. He announced new incentives for Indian tech talent and startups to collaborate with French counterparts, particularly in Green Tech and Space.​

He noted that 2026 would see a surge in academic and cultural exchanges to bring the youth of both nations closer through shared research and technology.​

“Today, Mumbai becomes the capital of our shared future. We are launching 2026 as the Year of Innovation to bridge our research labs, our startups, and our youth. From Green Hydrogen to Space exploration, our goal is to turn 'Indo-French' into a global gold standard for technology,” he remarked.​

With the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Macron highlighted the "Marseille to Mumbai" connection. He stated that France and India would lead the world in developing "Sovereign AI" systems that respect democratic values and privacy while driving economic growth for the Global South.​

“India and France are the two 'AI Nations' that will define the ethics of the 21st century. We are working together to develop a 'Sovereign AI'—one that serves our citizens and the Global South, ensuring that technology remains a tool for progress, not for control,” he noted.​

President Macron echoed PM Modi’s call for peace in conflict zones around the world. He described India as the "central pillar" of France’s Indo-Pacific strategy and emphasised the need for a free and open maritime corridor.​

He once again reiterated France’s "unwavering support" for India’s permanent seat at the UN Security Council, calling it a necessity for 21st-century governance. ​

“In a fragmented world, France and India speak the language of balance. We share the same vision for a multipolar world. This is why France will never waver in its support for India's permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. The world of today cannot be governed by the rules of yesterday,” said Macron.​

The President’s remarks focused on strategic autonomy, the future of AI, and landmark defence deals that have cemented France as India’s premier Western ally.

