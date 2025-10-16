India fortunate to have leader like PM Modi: Chandrababu Naidu

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday that India is fortunate to have a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

He wished that PM Modi's electoral victories continue across the country.

Addressing 'Super GST Super Saving' public meeting at Nannuru village in Kurnool district, Chief Minister Naidu thanked the Prime Minister for bringing GST next generation reforms.

He said that benefits people received from these GST reforms are only the beginning.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President congratulated PM Modi on his "remarkable journey of 25 years of tenure at the helm of public service as the Chief Minister and Prime Minister".

"Prime Minister Modi is a unique leader serving the nation with utmost dedication. I don't have any doubt that the 21st century belongs to PM Modi. He is the right leader at the right place in the right time. The country is fortunate to have a leader like PM Modi. We are happy about it," Chandrababu Naidu said.

"I worked with many Prime Ministers but have never seen a leader like PM Modi. He is working continuously without rest or break. He brought many game-changing reforms and as a result today India is globally respected. India is strong and progressive," he added.

Chief Minister Naidu said that by 2047 when India completes 100 years of its Independence, it should emerge as the number one superpower in the world and added that this is possible only through PM Modi.

"Afterwards, the coming century will belong to India. That is the foundation PM Modi is laying," he added.

"Sir (referring to PM Modi), I have seen many leaders. I am visualising not only 2047 but beyond that. I am happy and proud of you, Sir," CM Naidu told PM Modi.

The Chief Minister thanked PM Modi for extending all support to Andhra Pradesh.

He said that due to Pm Modi's efforts, the state was attracting huge investment.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the country was fortunate to have Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

He called PM Modi a 'Karma Yogi', who is serving the country selflessly.

The Jana Sena leader lauded the Prime Minister for undertaking GST reforms to provide relief to common man.

He emphasised the need for the TDP-led coalition government in the state to remain united to continue the good work for not less than 15 years.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma was all praise for PM Modi for reducing GST on several essential items.

State IT Minister Nara Lokesh praised the Prime Minister for teaching Pakistan a lesson with 'Operation Sindoor' after Pahalgam terror attack and also his befitting response to the US for raising tariffs.

He said that Andhra Pradesh has a 'double-engine' bullet train sarkar, which is moving ahead with a rapid pace under the leadership of PM Modi at the Centre and CM Chandrababu Naidu in the state.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,430 crore.

These projects span sectors like industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reached the venue in an open special vehicle.

Flanked by Chief Minister Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, PM Modi was standing on the vehicle waving at the people with both hands.

There were loud cheers from the people as the flower bedecked vehicle passed through the road between the tents to reach the dais.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, State Ministers Pyyavulu Keshav, Satya Kumar Yadav, N. Md Farooq, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State BJP President P.V.N. Madhav and other leaders were present at the event.

--IANS