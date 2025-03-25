India Firmly Rejects Pakistan's Claims on Jammu and Kashmir at UN Debate

New York: India strongly rejected Pakistan's repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir at a United Nations debate on peacekeeping reforms, calling them "unwarranted" and reaffirming that the region "was, is, and will always be an integral part of India."

Speaking at the Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, condemned Pakistan for attempting to "divert attention" from the core discussions on peacekeeping. He stated, "India is compelled to note that the delegate of Pakistan has yet again resorted to unwarranted remarks on the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Such repeated references neither validate their illegal claims nor justify their state-sponsored cross-border terrorism."

Harish further emphasised that Pakistan itself is illegally occupying part of Jammu and Kashmir and must vacate the territory. "Pakistan continues to illegally occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which it must vacate," he said, making it clear that India would not allow its sovereignty to be questioned at global forums.

Rejecting Pakistan's attempts to use the platform for its "parochial and divisive agenda," Harish added, "We would advise Pakistan not to try to divert attention of this forum." India, he noted, would not engage in a detailed response but made its position clear. "India will refrain from exercising a more elaborate Right of Reply," he concluded.

While the session was focused on reforms in UN peacekeeping, India used the opportunity to stress the need for adapting missions to modern challenges, including the threats posed by armed groups, non-state actors, and new-age weaponry. Harish highlighted the role of troop- and police-contributing countries in shaping mandates and called for "adequate funding" to match operational requirements.

On women's participation in peacekeeping, Harish noted that India recently organised the first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South, emphasising that women play a critical role in operations. "It is no longer a question of whether women can do peacekeeping. Rather, it is about whether peacekeeping can do without women," he said.

India reaffirmed its "unwavering commitment" to UN peacekeeping and called for Security Council reforms to make the body more "reflective and representative of current geopolitical realities." (ANI)