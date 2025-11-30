India doubles honey production to 1.5 lakh metric tonnes, exports triple: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the progress India has made in honey production, which has now reached 1.5 lakh metric tonnes, with exports experiencing a three-fold increase in recent years.

Addressing the 128th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Today, India is setting new records in honey production. 11 years ago, honey production in the country was 76,000 metric tonnes. It has now increased to more than 1.5 lakh metric tonnes. Honey exports have also risen more than threefold during the last few years."

Under the Honey Mission programme, he said, Khadi Gramodyog has also distributed more than 2.25 lakh bee-boxes amongst the people, which has provided new employment opportunities to thousands of people.

"The sweetness of the honey is increasing in myriad corners of the country. And this sweetness is also increasing the income of the farmers," he added.

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts and hard work of people involved in honey cultivation and said, "All of you are familiar with the sweetness of honey, but we often don't realise how much hard work, traditions and such beautiful harmony with nature go into it."

"In the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, honeybees produce a unique honey from wild basil, also known as sulai. This honey, white in colour, is called Ramban Sulai honey. A few years ago, Ramban Sulai honey received the GI tag. After that, this honey has been gaining recognition across the country," he said.

PM Modi said that in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district, the vegetation is considered excellent for honey production and a farmers' organisation named 'Gramjanya' is lending a new direction to this "gift of nature".

He said that 'Gramjanya' has set up a modern processing unit… a lab, bottling, storage, and digital tracking facilities, etc.

"Now, this very honey as a branded product is reaching cities from the countryside. More than two and a half thousand farmers have benefited from this endeavour," he added.

The Prime Minister also commended the efforts of an organisation called 'ShivgangaKalanjiya' in the Tumkuru district of Karnataka.

"Each member is initially provided with two bee-boxes. By doing so, this organisation has connected many farmers to its campaign. Now, the farmers associated with this organisation jointly extract honey, package it well and deliver it to the local market. This is also earning them lakhs," he said.

Another example, PM Modi gave was that of cliff-honey hunting in Nagaland.

"The Khiamni-Yangan tribe in Choklangan village of Nagaland has been engaged in honey extraction for centuries. There, bees build their dwellings not on trees but on high cliffs. Therefore, the task of honey extraction is also very risky. That's why the people there first speak to the bees politely, seek their permission. They tell them that they have come to collect honey, after which they extract the honey," he added.

