India dismantles Jaish module linked to Delhi blast, foils major terror plot

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India has delivered a strong message against terrorism with a swift counter-action that dismantled a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module linked to the November 10 explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.

The decisive crackdown has exposed a major terror conspiracy spanning Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of nearly 3,000 kg of explosives.

According to officials, the investigation into the Red Fort blast traced its roots to an FIR registered on October 19 in Srinagar’s Nowgam Police Post, after objectionable posters surfaced in the area.

During the course of the investigation, Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghe was arrested from South Kashmir’s Shopian, and Zameer Ahmad from Wakura, Ganderbal, between October 20-27.

The probe expanded rapidly with the arrest of Dr Adeel from Saharanpur on November 5, followed by the seizure of an AK-56 rifle and ammunition from Anantnag Hospital on November 7.

Notably, on the next day, security agencies made further recoveries of guns, pistols, and explosives on November 8 from Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

During interrogation, information surfaced about other individuals involved in this module, leading to the arrest of Dr Muzzammil from Al-Falah Medical College.

Based on these leads, several more arrests were made, and a large cache of arms and explosives was recovered.

Key breakthroughs came on November 9 and 10, when security agencies arrested Madarasi from Faridabad and recovered 2,563 kg of explosives from the house of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, the Imam of Al-Falah Mosque in Dhera Colony.

An additional 358 kg of explosive material, detonators, and timers were seized, bringing the total haul to nearly 3,000 kg.

One of the members of the group, Dr Umar, who was working at Al-Falah Medical College, managed to escape after the agencies intensified their crackdown.

CCTV footage confirmed that Dr Umar was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort. Sources said the explosives used matched those seized in Faridabad, suggesting the blast was connected to the same terror module.

“Dr Umar’s panic and desperation following the agencies’ successful crackdown appear to have triggered the Red Fort blast,” sources said.

Whether the explosion was deliberate or accidental is still “under investigation”.

Following the blast at 6.55 p.m. on November 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately reviewed the situation, visiting the injured at LNJP Hospital and the blast site the same night.

The NSG, NIA, and forensic teams were dispatched promptly.

On November 11, the NIA formally took over the case to probe the module’s funding and wider network.

According to the officials, the operation has thwarted a major terror attack, reinforcing India’s resolve to combat terrorism with speed, precision, and zero tolerance.

