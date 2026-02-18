India, Cambodia discuss expanding military cooperation

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) India and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral defence cooperation during high-level military engagements held in the southeast Asian nation's capital, Phnom Penh, an official statement said.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Army-to-Army Staff Talks in Phnom Penh, the Indian Army's Additional Director General, International Cooperation, Major General Akaash Johar, called on the Royal Cambodian Army's Commander, Lt General Mao Sophan, and the two sides held detailed discussions on enhancing joint military engagement, expanding training cooperation, and further strengthening bilateral defence ties.

The two countries emphasised increasing joint military exercises, widening the scope of training cooperation and strengthening coordination in the defence sector.

Particular emphasis was placed on military capacity building, professional military education, and the exchange of operational experience as key pillars of cooperation.

Officials noted that India seeks to translate defence partnerships with friendly nations into practical, ground-level cooperation beyond formal dialogues. Cambodia appreciated the training standards and professional expertise of the Indian armed forces and expressed interest in sending more personnel to India for training and specialised courses in the future.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening defence ties as a long-term strategic partnership aimed at promoting regional peace, stability and security.

The growing military cooperation between India and Cambodia is expected to further enhance bilateral relations and contribute to stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Regular military dialogue, joint exercises and training programmes are likely to improve the ability of both armies to address emerging security challenges.

The meeting in Phnom Penh is being viewed as a positive development that could pave the way for deeper strategic cooperation between the two countries.

