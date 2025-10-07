INDIA Bloc will win Bihar elections, Tejashwi Yadav our CM: Mukesh Sahani

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani expressed strong confidence that the INDIA Bloc will form the next government in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Sahani said, “The INDIA Bloc government is certain to be formed in this election. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister, and I will become the Deputy Chief Minister.”

Sahani mentioned that all alliance partners have reached a consensus on seat allocation during the INDIA Bloc meeting.

He added that there is mutual agreement among the partners regarding leadership roles and seat distribution.

Addressing rumours about his possible return to the NDA, Sahani dismissed them, reiterating his party’s commitment to the INDIA Bloc.

“I am part of the INDIA Bloc and continuously working across the state to ensure its victory,” he said.

Sahani said the upcoming election is not merely about votes or forming a government but about the transformation of Bihar and ensuring a better future for its people.

“All allies will fight the elections together and overthrow this government,” he said.

He dismissed any speculation of discord within the INDIA Bloc, emphasising that the coalition is strong and cohesive.

“There is complete unity among the partners, and together we will form the next government,” he added.

Highlighting the Grand Alliance’s previous tenure, Sahani said that during its 17-month rule, the government had worked extensively in the fields of education, health, roads, and employment.

He claimed that several schemes were introduced to benefit women and youth, contributing to the state’s overall development.

“The people of Bihar are standing with the Grand Alliance to build a new Bihar. Frustrated by corruption and administrative stagnation, the public is determined to bring about change,” Sahani said.

Mukesh Sahani’s remarks come as political discussions around seat-sharing and leadership intensify ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

--IANS

ajk/dan