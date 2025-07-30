INDIA Bloc rallies across Bihar post-Raksha Bandhan: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, July 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced that the INDIA Bloc will soon launch a state-wide campaign in Bihar, holding rallies across all nine divisions after Raksha Bandhan.

The rallies will feature top national leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and representatives from the Left parties.

"We will jointly campaign across all nine divisions of Bihar, with one mega rally in each division. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and other allies from the INDIA bloc will participate. The rally route plan will be finalised shortly," Tejashwi Yadav stated while addressing the media in Patna after the coordination committee meeting.

Highlighting the historical importance of August, Tejashwi remarked, "August is known for revolutions (Kranti). This time, Bihar will witness a new Kranti."

The opposition’s campaign is set to spotlight a range of issues, including alleged electoral manipulation and large-scale corruption under the current state government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Yadav targeted the Nitish-led NDA government over the recent CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report, which flagged that the Bihar government had failed to submit utilisation certificates for Rs 80,000 crore spent by various departments.

"These are taxpayers' funds, and there’s no accountability for how this massive amount has been used. Nitish Kumar always claims there’s zero corruption in his government. Then why hasn't his administration submitted proper records to the CAG?" Yadav asked.

Taking aim at the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Sitamarhi, Tejashwi challenged the BJP leadership.

He said, "Will Amit Shah question the Nitish-BJP government’s rampant corruption, or will he defend it?"

Tejashwi also ridiculed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, accusing the Election Commission of working in tandem with the BJP to manipulate electoral rolls.

"Fake certificates are being issued. A residence certificate was issued to 'Dog Babu', and a Sonalika tractor was registered with the photo of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa. In the past, even Sunny Leone was issued a certificate in Bihar,” Yadav said.

He asserted that such blatant irregularities had taken place in the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, and it reflects an attempt to steal votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS

ajk/uk