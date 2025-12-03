In politics, there will be slogans for and against us: K'taka Dy CM on 'DK' slogans in front of Venugopal

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Defending the slogans raised by his supporters demanding that he be made Karnataka Chief Minister, in the presence of National General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha Member K.C. Venugopal, at Mangaluru International Airport, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated that his supporters have been chanting such slogans for the last 10 years and that it should be taken in a "sporting spirit" as "in politics, there will be slogans both for and against us."

Responding to questions on slogans raised in his favour in front of Venugopal, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “The slogans ‘DK, DK’ have been going on for the last 10 years. There is nothing wrong in it. Some people chant slogans in Modi’s name, some chant ‘DK’. Some shout ‘Rahul, Rahul’, some say ‘Siddu, Siddu’. There is nothing wrong in it. People speak out of love and affection. We should take it in a sporting spirit.”

“Admirers raise slogans. In politics, there will be slogans both for and against us. We cannot bother too much about it,” he added.

When asked about Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s comment that power is not permanent and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might step down before the government completes 30 months and it is left to the high command to decide, Shivakumar said, “I will not comment on statements made by our party leaders. I am the spokesperson for my party and for myself.”

On the controversy surrounding the expensive watches worn by him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, “This is my own watch. I bought it seven years ago and paid Rs 24 lakh through my credit card. You (media) can check my credit card details. I have also declared it in my election affidavit.”

Asked about the Chief Minister, a socialist, wearing an expensive watch, he said, “The Chief Minister has every right to wear the watch of his choice. He has the capacity to buy it. People are passionate about watches. My father had seven watches. He liked watches. Who should wear them after he passed away? Either me or my brother.”

When asked about pro-D.K. slogans in front of Venugopal, Shivakumar’s brother and former Congress MP D.K. Suresh said, “Some people may have shouted out of admiration, but they did not lay siege to anyone.”

On the Chief Minister’s remark that politics is not permanent for anyone, Suresh responded, “There is no need to give much importance to comments the Chief Minister made while speaking to someone. There is no need for overanalysis.”

Regarding K.C. Venugopal’s visit to the state, Suresh said, “He has come because there is a programme in Mangaluru. After the event, he will leave for Kerala as local body elections are being held there.”

It may be recalled that pro-Shivakumar slogans were raised upon arrival of K.C. Venugopal and he faced an awkward moment when he stepped out of Mangaluru International Airport earlier on Wednesday.

A large number of supporters, led by local leaders, began raising slogans after Siddaramaiah came out of the airport and received state honours from the district administration. In response to the pro-Shivakumar slogans raised earlier, Siddaramaiah’s supporters shouted slogans in his favour, embarrassing the party.

