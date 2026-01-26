In politics, hearts are broken and feelings are hurt: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Jan 26 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said that violence is not limited to physical harm alone, but also includes emotional injury and the breaking of hearts — something that, she observed, often occurs in political life.

Speaking at the Acharya Mahashraman Maryada Mahotsav in Chhoti Khatu, Raje said that Jainism is founded on the principle of non-violence, which goes beyond refraining from physical harm.

“Harming the life of any living being is violence. But violence is not only about weapons or physical assault. Hurting someone’s feelings and breaking their heart is also violence,” she said.

Referring to the realities of public life, the former Chief Minister added, “Unfortunately, in politics, hearts are broken and feelings are hurt. This is something we see repeatedly.”

She said she had learnt an important life lesson from Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, who taught her never to hurt anyone’s feelings. “I am trying to follow in her footsteps,” Raje said.

She further remarked that injustice and the denial of someone’s rightful dues also amount to unrighteousness. Commenting on the pressures of modern life, Raje said people today are constantly short of time.

“If we take out even a little time to remember God, many difficulties in life can be avoided,” she said.

On the occasion, Yugpradhan Acharya Mahashraman highlighted the importance of values in everyday life. He said that morality, goodwill, and freedom from addiction should be integral to a person’s character.

Praising Vasundhara Raje, Acharya Mahashraman described her as a cultured public leader noting that she does not sit on a chair in the presence of religious leaders.

“She chooses to sit on the floor and does not use a chair,” he said, calling it a reflection of her respect for spiritual traditions.

During the programme, Vasundhara Raje was also honoured by the Mahashraman Maryada Mahotsav Committee for her public service and conduct.

