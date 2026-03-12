In Bihar's Saharsa, Jeevika didi-powered 'sewing house' gives employment to many women

Patna, March 12 (IANS) In Bihar's Saharsa district, the 'sewing house' powered by Jeevika Didis has become a major talking point because of the numerous benefits that it has unlocked for the women of the district and adjoining regions.

Besides, laying the foundation for self-dependence, the women associated with the Jeevika group here, are becoming financially strong by taking up sewing work at mass scale.

They are churning out shirts and pants on daily basis.

A group of 60 women came forward to launch the initiative with the help of government assistance, opening employment opportunities for many other women, particularly from the marginalised class.

The sewing house in Shahpur Ward number-7 of Saharsa city has proved to be a morale booster for them as the sewing centre has provided them with employment opportunities. They are getting empowered through the mission started by the Jeevika Didis.

Kajal Kumari, a resident of Patori Panchayat in Satarkathia block, said that her husband is a mason and his income was insufficient to support the family.

After joining the Jeevika didi programme and using her sewing and knitting skills, she now earns 12,000 to 15,000 rupees per month by sewing 10 to 15 clothes per day.

She thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Jeevika Didi programme.

She said that she feels good when she sees hundreds like her working and earning their own livelihood.

She says her family is now well-off with combined earnings.

Kiran Devi said that she previously worked as a tailor in the village, earning a small income.

After joining the Jeevika group, she is now earning up to Rs 45 per stitching of clothing, which allows her to make 10 to 15 garments a day, earning a good income.

She also thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the Jeevika group is a very good initiative.

Saharsa Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prabhat Kumar Jha said that the government gives high priority to Jeevika didis.

"These women have been linked to a sewing centre in Shahpur Ward number-7 Municipal Corporation area, and provided with sewing machines. The Jeevika sisters are sewing up shirts, skirts, and other clothing for children, and their products will be sold there, providing them with direct benefits," Jha added.

