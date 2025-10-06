In a first, EC to implement 17 initiatives in Bihar polls for voters’ convenience

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Election Commission (ECI) has launched a series of initiatives to streamline the polling procedure and also enhance the voters’ convenience. These initiatives will be rolled out in the Bihar Assembly elections and will be followed in other elections, pan-India, as well.

Among the most notable initiatives included delivery of voter ID cards in 15 days, limiting the number of voters at 1200 at any polling booth and also the launch of ECINet App for a one-stop solution.

Below are the 17 initiatives by the polling body to be implemented in the Bihar polls and then pan-India:

1) Booth-level agents (BLAs)

The booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties were trained to support the process of preparing electoral rolls, including the use of the appeals provision under the RP Act 1950.

2) Booth level officers (BLOs)

The polling body trained over 7,000 BLOs and their supervisors from across the country at IIIDEM in the capital, sensitising them about electoral drives like Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

3) Police officers training

Special sessions were conducted for the Bihar Police to reinforce law and order preparedness during the Assembly elections

4) SIR drive in Bihar

As part of the SIR drive, the Bihar electoral rolls were ‘cleansed and purified’ to ensure that ineligible electors were excluded from the voters' list while ensuring a clean and unblemished electoral roll

5) Increasing the remuneration of polling officials

Remuneration of the BLOs was doubled during the SIR drive, which was long overdue, while honorarium was introduced for EROs and AEROs for the first time.

6) EPIC delivery in 15 days

According to the new SOP, the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards will be delivered within 15 days of filing applications, and the electors will be kept informed with SMS notification at every stage of delivery.

7) Photo ID cards for BLOs

The BLOs will also be issued standard identity cards to enhance transparency and public trust

8) Mobile deposit facility at polling booths

Separate counters will be made in Bihar as well as in future elections, where people could deposit their mobile phones and take them after casting their ballot

9) Clearer Voter Information Slips

Going forward from the Bihar elections, the serial numbers on Voter Information slips will be prominently displayed for easier verification

10) One-stop Digital solution

For providing voters with real-time updates, a revamped one-stop digital solution has been launched. ECINet App will provide a real-time update on the polling day as the presiding officers will upload voter turnout data on the application every two hours. This will give a fair update on the polling trends.

11) 1200 voters limit on the polling station

In a bid to de-congest the polling stations, the EC has restricted the maximum number of voters to 1200 at any given booth. This would lead to reduced crowding.

Also, provisions have been made to introduce additional polling booths in high-rises and residential complexes.

12) Candidates’ booth within 100 metres

Unlike earlier, the booths by contesting candidates could now be erected just beyond 100 meters of any polling station. These booths also provide unofficial identity slips to the electors on the polling day.

13) Webcasting facility enhanced to 100 pc

The EC has decided to extend the webcasting facility to all the polling booths. This has been done to monitor and ensure that the critical activities take place smoothly without any violation of the poll process

14) Revision of EVM ballot paper guidelines

The guidelines have been revised to make the EVM ballot papers more readable. The EVMs will now have coloured photographs of candidates for the first time.

15) VVPAT count for mismatches

In any case of a mismatch between Form 17 C and EVM data, the VVPAT slip can be counted as per the new rules.

16) Streamlining counting of postal ballots

Before the last two rounds of EVM/VVPATs counting, it has been made mandatory to count all the postal ballot papers.

17) Digital Index Cards

Earlier, the digital index cards took months to release, but with the advent of technology, this process has been made simpler and faster.

The technology-driven system will promote accessibility of election-related data at the constituency level for all stakeholders, within days of elections.

