Improving govt hospitals top priority: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that improving government hospitals for the benefit of patients is a top priority for her government.

She stated that the administration is taking effective steps to ensure the timely availability of medicines, equipment, and facilities in every hospital, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that 90 per cent of essential medicines are currently available, and there is no shortage of ventilators in any institution.

The Chief Minister directed all Medical Superintendents to immediately report any shortage or deficiency in their facilities. “We will ensure prompt supply,” she assured, adding that there is no shortage of funds for strengthening Delhi’s healthcare system.

CM Gupta, along with Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, chaired a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with Medical Superintendents of all government hospitals.

The meeting reviewed issues related to the availability of medicines, equipment, staff, and infrastructure, and sought to resolve operational bottlenecks.

Senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) were also invited to ensure the timely resolution of construction and repair-related matters.

The Chief Minister reiterated that hospitals must immediately communicate their requirements to enable effective solutions.

She emphasised that hospital staff must adopt a compassionate approach towards patients to strengthen public trust in government healthcare institutions.

The Chief Minister directed that no shortage be allowed in the four key areas -- medicines, equipment, staff, and infrastructure.

The CM also instructed that construction and repair issues be resolved swiftly through better coordination between the Health Department and the PWD.

She stressed that ongoing work must maintain both speed and quality. All hospitals have been asked to submit time-bound reports on repairs, maintenance, medicine supply, and staffing ahead of the next review meeting.

Later, addressing the media, the Chief Minister expressed concern that some hospitals were still using outdated medical machines.

She announced that the government is arranging advanced diagnostic equipment, including MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and X-ray machines, through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Hospital infrastructure is also being upgraded through the Chief Minister’s Development Fund.

