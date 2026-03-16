Improved infrastructure key to single-phase Assam polls: CEO Anurag Goel

Guwahati, March 16 (IANS) Improved infrastructure and better connectivity across Assam have played a crucial role in enabling the upcoming Assembly elections in the state to be conducted in a single phase, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said on Monday.

Read More

Addressing a press conference a day after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule, Goel said enhanced infrastructure --including better road connectivity, bridges and the availability of more public buildings -- has strengthened the confidence of authorities in conducting elections across all 126 constituencies on April 9.

“Improved infrastructure, availability of buildings, bridges and better connectivity have led to the confidence of holding the elections in the state in a single phase,” Goel said.

He added that the civil administration and security agencies are fully prepared to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who is also the nodal security officer for the elections, said the law and order situation in Assam has improved considerably over the years.

He noted that the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from most parts of the state has contributed to a more stable security environment.

“Single-phase polling requires extensive planning and logistics. Compared to earlier years, both the civil and police administrations are now better equipped to conduct the elections smoothly,” Singh said.

For the elections, the state has requested 828 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), of which 200 companies have already arrived.

More than 74,000 personnel of the Assam Police, including home guards, will also be deployed for election duty.

Security arrangements have been strengthened across the state with strict monitoring along inter-state and inter-district borders.

Officials said 134 border checkpoints have been established where flying squads and static surveillance teams will maintain round-the-clock vigil.

Authorities also said that international borders will be sealed in accordance with standard election protocols during the polling period.

To maintain law and order, security forces have intensified area domination exercises and confidence-building measures to ensure that voters can cast their ballots without fear or intimidation.

Officials said steps are also being taken to prevent the movement of illegal liquor and other illicit materials during the election period.

Meanwhile, the state CID has set up a special social media monitoring cell to track fake news and AI-generated content that could disrupt peace during the polls.

A dedicated helpline number has also been opened for the public to report such incidents.

Goel confirmed that the election notification has already been issued after obtaining approval from the Governor, formally setting the electoral process in motion.

According to official figures, Assam currently has more than 2.5 crore voters.

The largest share of voters belongs to the 20–29 age group, with more than 66 lakh electors.

The state also has 2,482 centenarian voters and nearly one lakh voters above the age of 85, while more than six lakh electors fall in the 18–19 age bracket.

A total of 31,486 polling stations have been planned across the state, with the CEO’s office requesting four additional auxiliary polling stations.

Dalgaon Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters with more than three lakh electors, while Amri has the lowest with just over one lakh voters.

More than 1.5 lakh civil polling personnel will be deployed during the election process along with micro-observers and sector officers.

Goel also said that for the first time in Assam, ballot papers on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will carry coloured photographs of candidates, and 100 per cent webcasting will be conducted at polling stations.

Mobile phone deposit facilities will also be available at polling stations to maintain the secrecy of voting.

--IANS

tdr/pgh