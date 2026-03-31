Impromptu visit: Delhi LG TS Sandhu promises early fix to Kamla Nagar Market woes

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S Sandhu on Tuesday visited the Kamla Nagar Market areas, close to the Delhi University and mingled with residents there before assuring an early solution to their concerns, including parking, sanitation, security, women’s safety, and high rentals for students in PG accommodations.

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Sandhu, in his inimitable style of impromptu on-ground interactions with citizens, walked around in the area in the afternoon with minimal security cover and relived his college days, enjoying street food that he used to relish as a student many decades ago.

He posed with college students and took stock of the problems faced by the area residents, setting a new standard in public interaction and accessibility for the Lok Niwas occupant.

In a post on social media, the LG wrote, “Walked down memory lane at the iconic Kamla Nagar Market near University of Delhi. Interacted with shopkeepers, workers, vendors, shoppers, tourists, and students — who continue to throng ‘K Nags’ with the same vibrant energy.”

“Even managed to savour the ever-popular Chache Di Hatti Chole Bhature,” said the LG.

“Had insightful conversations with locals on key civic concerns, including parking, sanitation, security, women’s safety, and high rentals for students in PG accommodations. Will be taking up these issues with the concerned departments/agencies and officers to ensure they are addressed in a time-bound manner,” he said.

On Sunday, Sandhu made a surprise visit to Connaught Place for a first-hand interaction with the business community and daily visitors.

A statement said that he undertook the visit to Connaught Place to personally audit the efficiency of urban management and public infrastructure.

During his visit, the LG emphasised a ‘bottom-up’ governance model where direct on-ground engagement ensures that administrative execution remains aligned with the highest standards of service delivery.

“He also paid respects on Delhi Fateh Diwas at the iconic Red Fort, commemorating the Khalsa’s victory in 1783 under the leadership of Baba Baghel Singh. Such proactive oversight is essential to maintaining the prestige and seamless functioning of the National Capital’s iconic landmarks,” said a statement issued by the Lok Niwas.

--IANS

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