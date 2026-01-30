"Immortal soul of India", Congress pays tribute to the Father of Nation on death anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Congress party remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, describing him not merely as an individual but as an enduring idea that withstood all kinds of challenges posed by oppressive forces, hatred, and arrogance of power.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to social media platform X to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. In his message, he said, “Mahatma Gandhi is not a person, but a thought – a thought that was unsuccessfully tried to be erased by an empire, an ideology of hate, and an arrogant power."

"But the Father of the Nation gave us this basic mantra along with independence that the power of truth is greater than the power of authority – and non-violence and courage are greater than violence and fear," he added.

Emphasising Gandhi’s lasting influence, he said that this thought can never be erased as Gandhi lives eternally in the soul of India.

"This thought cannot be erased, because Gandhi is immortal in the soul of India. Humble tribute to Bapu on his martyrdom day," Rahul Gandhi added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also remembered Mahatma Gandhi by sharing a verse on X: “Vaishnav jan to tene kahiye je, peed paraayi jaane re, par-dukkhe upkaar kare toye, mann abhimaan na aane re.”

Reflecting on Gandhi’s ideals, Kharge, "The hatred that separated us from Bapu, The solution to this is also Bapu's way...The light of truth, the power of non-violence, and the compassion of love. Salute to the Father of the Nation on Martyrdom Day."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute, quoting Mahatma Gandhi and stating that true democracy is possible only when every individual’s life is safe and free.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, remains the most revered leader in India’s political history for his unparalleled contribution to the freedom struggle. Through his unwavering commitment to 'Ahimsa (non-violence)' and civil disobedience, Gandhi mobilised millions of Indians and played a decisive role in ending British colonial rule.

Fondly called Bapu, Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed every year as Martyr’s Day, with leaders and citizens across the country paying tribute to his enduring legacy of peace, unity and moral courage.

--IANS

jk/mr