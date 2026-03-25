Illegal bunkers destroyed in Manipur’s Ukhrul amid Kuki-Naga tensions; arms seized, security tightened

Manipur, March 25 (IANS) Security forces have dismantled multiple illegal bunkers in Manipur’s Ukhrul district following a fresh spate of exchanges of fire between armed groups from two communities, leaving at least three people injured, including a woman, officials said on Wednesday.

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A police official in Imphal stated that coordinated operations were carried out simultaneously at several locations under the jurisdiction of the Litan police station.

During the operation, two illegally-constructed bunkers were destroyed in Lengiangching and Mongkat Chepu villages, inhabited by members of the Naga and Kuki communities.

“A large number of fired cartridges were also recovered from the area. Following the operation, during which most of the bunkers on both sides have been rendered ineffective, firing has reduced considerably. Area domination has been established through regular patrolling and strategic deployment of troops,” the official said.

The joint operations were launched in response to escalating tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers near Litan Sareikhong.

Earlier clashes between the two communities in February had resulted in the burning of over 30 houses. Over the past two months, intermittent firing incidents have been reported in several villages, including Mongkot Chepu and Sharkaphung.

On Tuesday, two Tangkhul Naga villagers were injured in firing at Sharkaphung in neighbouring Kamjong district, while a Kuki woman sustained injuries at Mongkot Chepu on Monday.

In a separate development, Manipur Police arrested one Md Shanjit Khan (38) from Moreh. He is an accused in an FIR registered in December 2025 in Senapati district.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Tingkhai Khullen and Nepali Khutti areas under Kangpokpi district.

The recovered items include one 9 mm carbine with a magazine, six country-made 9 mm pistols with magazines, three country-made single-barrel bolt-action rifles, two country-made single-barrel pull-mechanism rifles, two improvised mortars, seven bore cartridges, 55 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, and two kilograms of pellets.

Security forces, comprising both central and state units, continue extensive crackdowns on militant activities.

Search operations and area domination drives are ongoing in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

A total of 113 checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to curb the movement of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Additionally, security forces are providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures remain in place in sensitive stretches to ensure safe transit.

Manipur Police urged the public not to believe rumours or be misled by fake videos circulating on social media.

“The authenticity of any such videos or audio clips should be verified with the Central Control Room. Uploading or circulating misleading content will invite legal action,” a police statement said.

The police have also appealed to the public to return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the nearest police station or security personnel without delay.

--IANS

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