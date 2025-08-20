If West criticises, it means you are doing everything right: Russian Deputy envoy

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Strongly backing India in the face of mounting US trade pressure, Charge d'Affaires of Russia in India Roman Babushkin on Wednesday asserted that Moscow will remain New Delhi's reliable partner regardless of Western criticism or sanctions.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Babushkin remarked, “If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right. We don’t expect India to stop buying Russian oil. This is a true strategic partnership — we are committed to removing any problems, no matter how challenging the circumstances.”

Babushkin underscored that while the US has decided to impose additional tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian crude, Moscow has devised “a very, very special mechanism” to ensure uninterrupted supplies. He said that India’s energy cooperation with Russia would not only continue but also expand, adding that sanctions have historically failed to derail bilateral trade.

In a direct assurance to Indian exporters facing barriers in US markets, Babushkin said, “If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports to the most extent possible. Don’t worry about that. The sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them.”

The Russian diplomat highlighted the resilience of Indo-Russian trade ties, noting that bilateral trade has grown seven-fold in recent years despite global headwinds.

He added that President Vladimir Putin’s recent call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a sign of the depth of the partnership and Russia’s commitment to keeping India informed on key developments.

On multilateral engagement, Babushkin reiterated Russia’s support for reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) dialogue at the sidelines of the upcoming SCO Summit, stressing that the format remains strategically significant.

Babushkin concluded by saying that Moscow views India as a trusted partner capable of balancing pressures from the West while deepening cooperation with Russia across defence, energy, and trade.

“Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are capable of finding solutions for mutual satisfaction,” he said.

--IANS

sas/as