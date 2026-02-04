If ‘jungle raj’ continues, YSRCP will hit back: Jagan Reddy warns Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 4 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that if the ‘jungle raj’ continues in the state, the party cadre will hit back with equal measure and teach a fitting lesson.

“We are witnessing jungle raj in Andhra Pradesh. There is no law and order. We have a situation where Chandrababu Naidu is abusing the government and the policy authority for his political interests,” the former Chief Minister said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking to the media after consoling the family members of YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu in Guntur.

He said Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to distort facts after his bluff was called in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case.

With Central laboratories giving a clean chit, the coalition government is now attempting a makeover by ordering yet another committee to probe the issue, he said, referring to the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court-monitored CBI SIT chargesheet did not mention anywhere that animal fat was used in the laddu. He said none of the TTD chairmen of that period or YSRCP members were included in the charge sheet.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the NDDB and NDRI reports enclosed by the CBI SIT with the chargesheet clearly mentioned that there was no animal fat in the ghee samples sent after the Chandrababu Naidu-led government came to power.

With Chandrababu’s blatant lies being exposed by NDDB and NDRI laboratory reports, instead of repenting, he has resorted to diverting public attention by unleashing misinformation and putting up provocative posters across the state to malign political adversaries, right under the nose of the police, the YSRCP chief said.

He called it a ‘conspiracy’ hatched by Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan to divert public attention away from the lab reports.

When leaders such as Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, and Bolla Brahmanaidu questioned this misuse of power, cases were foisted against them, and TDP goons attacked the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh with lethal weapons, he said.

The former chief minister said while Ambati Rambabu bore the brunt of TDP hooliganism, false cases were booked against him, proving that ‘jungle raj’ continues unabated in the state.

“We will not take it lying low. In the coming days, we will explore all avenues and fight this with renewed vigour,” he said.

All those responsible for the attacks and the perpetrators will have to face the consequences in the coming days, he warned.

