If high command permits I will present two more Budgets: Karnataka CM

Mysuru (Karnataka), March 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he will present two more Budgets during the remaining tenure of the government if the party high command permits him to do so.

He made the statement in response to a question on whether he would present two more Budgets as the Congress-led government has two more years remaining in its term.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to the media on Saturday after receiving a guard of honour from the district administration at the Pillahalli helipad in Varuna hobli of Mysuru.

When asked again whether he was confident of presenting two more Budgets, Siddaramaiah said, “People across the state want that. But what decision the high command takes is what matters.”

When asked whether he was confident about it, Siddaramaiah said, “I have confidence. I will be committed to the decisions of the high command. Breaking records in terms of presenting Budgets is not important. If people give an opportunity, it is possible.”

Responding to another question on whether he had confidence in the party high command, Siddaramaiah said, “We always have confidence in the high command.”

“If not the high command, should I have confidence in you?” the Chief Minister said, pointing towards media persons.

“No matter how you twist and ask questions, my answer will remain the same. The high command has to take a decision. If the high command wants me to continue, I will continue. If they do not want me to continue, I will not,” Siddaramaiah maintained.

Speaking about the Budget, he said, “This is my 17th Budget. I have presented the highest number of Budgets in the state.”

Responding to a question on the increase in LPG cylinder prices, Siddaramaiah said, “Do you know what the price of LPG was before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power? After the BJP came to power, the prices increased. The media never writes about it.”

Later, Siddaramaiah participated in and performed the consecration of the Kumbha Kalasha as part of the 'Dandimaramma Temple Pratishtapana Mahotsava' organised by the Sri Dandimaramma and Siddappaji Seva Samiti.

Members of the Legislative Council Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Thimmayya and Shivakumar, Vice-Chairperson of the Guarantee Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath, and District Congress President Vijaykumar, along with several other prominent leaders, were present.

