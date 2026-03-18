If Fadnavis had conscience he would quit Home Dept: Raut, Wadettiwar over acid attack on girl in Ahilyanagar

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and party MP, Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding an acid attack on a 11-year-old schoolgirl in Ahilyanagar. Raut stated that if Devendra Fadnavis has a conscience, he should resign from the Home Department.

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On the other hand, Congress Legislative Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar through an adjournment motion raised the same issue saying that the atrocities against women and young girls in Maharashtra show no signs of stopping.

"The acid attack on a young girl studying in the 6th grade in Sangamner from Ahilyanagar district is extremely infuriating. Is there any fear of the police left in the state?" asked an outraged Wadettiwar. He alleged that there has been a complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra.

Raut said, “An 11-year-old girl has been attacked with acid in Ahilya Nagar. However, Devendra Fadnavis might claim that no such thing happened. He might say the government is capable, the Home Department is vigilant, and women and girls are safe in our state — that not a hair on their heads will be touched.”

“We might even get an answer in the Legislative Assembly claiming that the victim wasn't a girl, but a lifeless doll," he quipped sarcastically.

Continuing his tirade, Raut said, "I want to tell Devendra Fadnavis that if your conscience is alive, you should give up the Home Department. You don't have the time for it. All the time you have is spent on how to take revenge against political opponents, how to corner the Opposition, and how to conduct surveillance. Even the Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra spend their time on this; where do they have the time for governance?"

On his part, Wadettiwar stated, "The young girl attacked in Sangamner is in critical condition. Despite such a major incident, how is the accused still at large? Where do they get the courage to flee? This is a failure of the Home Department and the local police!"

Wadettiwar also slammed the local police administration in harsh words. "The Superintendent of Police concerned is involved in corruption instead of catching criminals. Everyone knows his 'achievements' from his time in Raigad. When the protectors themselves become corrupt, the courage of criminals increases, leading to such cruel incidents," he alleged.

He further criticised the government, saying that the Home Department no longer has control over the police. While incidents of exploitation of young girls have increased significantly in the state, the government is merely acting as a bystander.

Taking note of the gravity of the issue raised by Wadettiwar, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, acknowledged the incident. The Speaker noted that the information provided is extremely serious and directed the government to take immediate note of the case and present a detailed statement in the House.

Meanwhile, Raut commented on non-allocation of funds to MLAs and MPs from the Opposition parties.

"No funds of any kind are being given to the MLAs and MPs of the Opposition. They are being cornered. There are clear instructions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the other two Deputy Chief Ministers not to carry out any work for Opposition MLAs and not to give them a single rupee of funding. It’s as if this is their father's money. Did their ancestors earn this money? This is the public's money in the treasury,” he said.

--IANS

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